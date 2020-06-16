CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Open Will Be Held in August Without Spectators, Cuomo Announces
Read it at Associated Press
The U.S. Open will be held in late August—but tennis fans will have to watch at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday. “We’re excited about the US Open, [which] is going to be held in Queens, Aug. 31 through Sept. 13. It will be held without fans, but you can watch it on TV—and I’ll take that,” Cuomo said at his briefing. “The tennis authorities are going to be taking extraordinary precautions, but that’s going to take place.” The Grand Slam tennis tournament is held each year at Flushing Meadows, which was converted into a 350-bed medical facility at the height of the epidemic in New York City. It’s unclear which top tennis players will participate in the tournament.