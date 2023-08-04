U.S. Says Soldier in North Korean Custody Not a POW: Report
ON HIS OWN
An American soldier who crossed into North Korea last month while on a civilian tour of the demilitarized zone will not be recognized as a POW by the U.S., even though he was promptly taken into North Korean custody upon entering the Communist country, Reuters reported. Among other things, the fact that Army Private Travis King, 23, made his way across the border of his own volition in civilian clothes, was a key consideration, according to four unnamed U.S. officials cited by the news agency. POW status would entitle King to certain protections afforded under the Geneva Convention to captured servicemembers. One U.S. official told Reuters that the determination was not final, and that things could change as the situation evolves.