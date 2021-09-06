U.S. Says It Helped 4 Americans Get Out of Afghanistan by Land

Read it at CNN
Nearly a week after ending airlifts from Kabul, the U.S. helped four Americans leave Afghanistan by land and enter an unnamed third country, a State Department official told CNN. No other details were released about the mission and it’s not clear if the U.S. plans to evacuate dozens of other trapped Americans the same way. News of the border crossing came six days after the U.S. ended its two-decade presence in Afghanistan and the same day the Taliban claimed it had seized the last province in the country resisting its takeover.