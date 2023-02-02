CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    U.S. Secures Four More Military Bases Surrounding China

    ARC OF FIRE

    Asta Hemenway

    Politics Reporting Fellow

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III shakes hands with Philippines President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines.

    Jam Sta Rosa/Pool/Reuters

    The U.S. has negotiated a deal with the Philippines, granting access to four more military bases there to hold China’s influence at bay and monitor the South China Sea and area around Taiwan, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. After meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila on Thursday, Austin said the two countries talked about strengthening their military alliance. “These efforts are especially important as the People’s Republic of China continues to advance its illegitimate claims,” Austin said, in reference to China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea. America’s bargain falls under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the countries, which allows the U.S. military to construct facilities on accessible Philippine bases, preposition equipment, upkeep aircraft and vessels, and cycle troops through the bases, according to The Wall Street Journal.

