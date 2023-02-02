U.S. Secures Four More Military Bases Surrounding China
ARC OF FIRE
The U.S. has negotiated a deal with the Philippines, granting access to four more military bases there to hold China’s influence at bay and monitor the South China Sea and area around Taiwan, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. After meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila on Thursday, Austin said the two countries talked about strengthening their military alliance. “These efforts are especially important as the People’s Republic of China continues to advance its illegitimate claims,” Austin said, in reference to China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea. America’s bargain falls under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the countries, which allows the U.S. military to construct facilities on accessible Philippine bases, preposition equipment, upkeep aircraft and vessels, and cycle troops through the bases, according to The Wall Street Journal.