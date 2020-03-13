U.S. Soccer to Get Its First Female President After Cordeiro Steps Down Amid Equal Pay Controversy
The head of U.S. Soccer has stepped down following backlash over the federation’s handling of an equal pay lawsuit filed by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team. Carlos Cordeiro announced the news in a statement late Thursday acknowledging the need for the federation to move in a “new direction.” Cordeiro also made clear that his resignation was prompted by the controversy over court filings the federation submitted earlier this week arguing that players on the U.S. Women’s Team don’t work as hard as those on the U.S. Men’s Team. “The arguments and language contained in this week’s legal filing caused great offense and pain, especially to our extraordinary Women’s National Team players who deserve better. It was unacceptable and inexcusable. I did not have the opportunity to fully review the filing in its entirety before it was submitted, and I take responsibility for not doing so,” Cordeiro said. He went on to note that the statements made in the court filing failed to convey his “personal admiration” for members of the women’s team. Fittingly, Cordeiro has been replaced by Cindy Parlow Cone, the federation’s vice president, who has now made history by becoming the first woman to lead U.S. Soccer.