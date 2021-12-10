Supreme Court Greenlights Challenges to Texas Abortion Ban

In an 8-1 vote, the Supreme Court on Friday ruled that abortion providers in Texas may challenge S.B. 8, the state’s extreme “heartbeat bill,” by suing certain state licensing officials in federal court.

However, the justices—by a 5-4 vote—will not allow lawsuits against state judges, state clerks, or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton because he has “no enforcement authority.”

The court also threw out a challenge by the U.S. Department of Justice to the constitutionality of S.B. 8, keeping Texas’ near-total abortion ban in effect for now.

The mixed decision was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, and constitutes a temporary win for abortion providers and advocacy groups that have mounted a full-throated challenge to the law. But Gorsuch declared that “the ultimate merits question,” that is, whether or not S.B. 8 is constitutional, is “not before the Court. Nor is the wisdom of S.B. 8 as a matter of public policy.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a partial dissent, wrote, “The Court should have put an end to this madness months ago, before S.B. 8 first went into effect. It failed to do so then, and it fails again today.”

“While the court properly holds that this suit may proceed against the licensing officials, it errs gravely in foreclosing relief against state-court officials and the state attorney general,” Sotomayor continued. “By so doing, the court leaves all manner of constitutional rights more vulnerable than ever before, to the great detriment of our Constitution and our Republic.”

In his opinion, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas derided the issue at hand as the “purported right to abortion.”

S.B. 8 bans abortions in Texas once a “fetal heartbeat” can be detected, typically around the six-week mark and before most women know they’re pregnant. In an unusual twist, Texas left enforcement up to private citizens, who can sue anyone who aids or abets an illegal abortion in civil court. That provision has made it difficult for opponents to sue Paxton or other state officials as they’re technically not in charge of enforcing the law.