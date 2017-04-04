U.S. Teen Admits to Pope Assassination Plot

CHEAT SHEET
A New Jersey teenager pleaded guilty on Monday to planning to assassinate Pope Francis during his 2015 visit to Philadelphia. Court records show Santos Colon, 17, was charged as an adult in federal court for attempting to provide material support to terrorists. The documents say Colon confessed to asking a sniper to shoot the pope during his homily at the World Meeting of Families’ closing Mass and then plotting to set off an explosive in the aftermath. Colon admitted in court that he asked the “sniper,” who was working undercover for the FBI, to buy the explosives. He faces 15 years in prison, though federal prosecutors have said they never uncovered a motive in the case.