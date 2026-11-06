Hiker Takes Horrific Plunge Down 11,700-Foot Mountain Summit

Newly released helicopter footage shows the moment a woman was rescued after sliding hundreds of feet down Utah’s Mount Timpanogos last month. The hiker was climbing the 11,700-foot peak on October 26 when she tumbled down the steep slope and landed on a narrow cliff ledge, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. A helicopter team was called to hoist the woman off the mountain and bring her to an ambulance. “We have heard that the hiker is recovering well from her injuries and we wish her a full and speedy recovery,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook. “This incident is a stark reminder of how fast a fun outing can turn into a life-or-death situation. We here at the UCSO are grateful for the outcome of that rescue.” About 50 miles south of Salt Lake City, Mount Timpanogos is one of Utah’s most popular hiking destinations.
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