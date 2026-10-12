IT'LL GROW BACK Emmy Winner’s Hair Gets Unflattering Comparison to ‘Shrek’ Villain The 66-year-old Food Network star cut her own hair—a choice she immediately regretted. Instagram/ValerieBertinelli/Dreamworks

Emmy-winning Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli is comparing her new haircut to an iconic Shrek villain.

The 66-year-old One Day at a Time actress posted an Oct. 9 Instagram video showing the results of her botched haircut.

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“I have no explanation for this,” she states, shaking her head and pointing to her hair. “What have I done?”

Valerie Bertinelli, wearing her usual haircut, attends the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 2024. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“So my bangs were bugging me about a week ago, and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll just cut them,’” Bertinelli admits in the video. “I said, ‘Well, if I’m gonna cut them, I better just commit.’”

Bertinelli dyed her roots and then tried to cut her own hair, using a hair clip to help, but the results didn’t turn out the way she wanted.

Valerie Bertinelli said she was bothered by her bangs and decided to cut them herself. Instagram/Valerie Bertinelli

She looks at the camera, shakes her head, and remarks, “Oh my God, I look like Lord Farquaad,” referring to the antagonist of the first Shrek movie.

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The character, voiced by John Lithgow, sported a uniquely unflattering blunt bob with straight-across micro bangs.

Valerie Bertinelli compared her haircut to Lord Farquaad's, a “Shrek” villain whose distinctive hairstyle made him a pop culture icon. Dreamworks/Paramount Pictures

“I mean, I wasn’t even drunk, because I haven’t had any alcohol for almost three years,” Bertinelli remarks. Looking at the camera in disbelief, she covered her mouth and said, “What the... what have I done to my hair?”

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Bertinelli, who usually wears her bangs longer and layered, eventually calmed herself with the reminder that soothes every bad-haircut victim: “It’ll grow back.”

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The video got over 14,000 comments across Instagram and Facebook.

Her hairstylist of over 10 years, Kimmie Urgel, was shocked by the transformation.

Valerie Bertinelli’s hairstylist did not appear amused by her experiment. Instagram/Valerie Bertinelli

“What in the world Val?!?!?!?” Urgel started her comment.

She then wrote that she regretted leaving her scissors at Bertinelli’s house and would visit her soon to fix the damage.

Valerie Bertinelli laughed at her mishap, though she was visibly shocked by the results. Instagram/Valerie Bertinelli

Many fans found the mishap relatable.

“Listen, we’ve all done that honestly,” one person wrote.

“Have we not learned anything?” one fan asked with a crying laughing emoji, adding, “I still do it and usually regret it. It actually looks great! You’ll like them better tomorrow.”

Valerie Bertinelli’s bangs are usually longer and layered. Pictured here in April at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event for the film “Love, Again” in Los Angeles, California. Olivia Wong/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Most commenters still complimented Bertinelli’s appearance and reminded her that time would heal the damage.

“Two weeks. Give it 2 weeks. Besides, you are lovely no matter whatever ‘look’ you’ve got going on,” one person wrote.

Another added, “That’s the good thing about bangs. They’ll grow out in a hot minute if you don’t like them! You look amazing!”

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