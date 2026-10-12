Emmy Winner’s Hair Gets Unflattering Comparison to ‘Shrek’ Villain
The 66-year-old Food Network star cut her own hair—a choice she immediately regretted.
Emmy-winning Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli is comparing her new haircut to an iconic Shrek villain.
The 66-year-old One Day at a Time actress posted an Oct. 9 Instagram video showing the results of her botched haircut.
“I have no explanation for this,” she states, shaking her head and pointing to her hair. “What have I done?”
“So my bangs were bugging me about a week ago, and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll just cut them,’” Bertinelli admits in the video. “I said, ‘Well, if I’m gonna cut them, I better just commit.’”
Bertinelli dyed her roots and then tried to cut her own hair, using a hair clip to help, but the results didn’t turn out the way she wanted.
She looks at the camera, shakes her head, and remarks, “Oh my God, I look like Lord Farquaad,” referring to the antagonist of the first Shrek movie.
The character, voiced by John Lithgow, sported a uniquely unflattering blunt bob with straight-across micro bangs.
“I mean, I wasn’t even drunk, because I haven’t had any alcohol for almost three years,” Bertinelli remarks. Looking at the camera in disbelief, she covered her mouth and said, “What the... what have I done to my hair?”
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Bertinelli, who usually wears her bangs longer and layered, eventually calmed herself with the reminder that soothes every bad-haircut victim: “It’ll grow back.”
The video got over 14,000 comments across Instagram and Facebook.
Her hairstylist of over 10 years, Kimmie Urgel, was shocked by the transformation.
“What in the world Val?!?!?!?” Urgel started her comment.
She then wrote that she regretted leaving her scissors at Bertinelli’s house and would visit her soon to fix the damage.
Many fans found the mishap relatable.
“Listen, we’ve all done that honestly,” one person wrote.
“Have we not learned anything?” one fan asked with a crying laughing emoji, adding, “I still do it and usually regret it. It actually looks great! You’ll like them better tomorrow.”
Most commenters still complimented Bertinelli’s appearance and reminded her that time would heal the damage.
“Two weeks. Give it 2 weeks. Besides, you are lovely no matter whatever ‘look’ you’ve got going on,” one person wrote.
Another added, “That’s the good thing about bangs. They’ll grow out in a hot minute if you don’t like them! You look amazing!”
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