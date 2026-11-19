VAN WOAH Van Gogh Masterpiece Fetches Jaw-Dropping Record The pricey painting sold after a last-minute legal tussle over its Nazi history. Joyce Zhou/REUTERS # 1

Vincent Van Gogh’s “Blossoming Chestnut Trees” has sold for an astonishing $190.4 million at Sotheby’s in New York on Wednesday. The painting has spent decades in private hands and had not been exhibited since 1964, when it was still in a museum. It is now the fourth-most expensive painting ever sold at auction, and demolishes the record price for a Van Gogh work, set in 2022, at $117.18 million. “Blossoming Chestnut Trees” captures a French village in spring and was one of the last works the artist finished, just months before his death in July 1890. Legal dramas almost derailed the sale, however, when the heirs of a Jewish publisher claimed the artwork had been sold under duress in 1936 as the family fled Berlin in an attempt to avoid Nazi persecution. The parties came to an undisclosed agreement the day before the auction, allowing the bidding to go ahead. Dealer Bill Acquavella scored the winning bid of $165 million after a quick three-minute war with another buyer over the phone. Sotheby’s house fees then bumped up the final price to almost $200 million.

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