A LUST CAUSE Vance Busts Trump for Thirsting After Candidate’s A** The vice president delivered a cringy joke acknowledging his boss’s strange behavior.

Vice President JD Vance pulled an awkward move at his rally on Wednesday by acknowledging Donald Trump’s weird obsession with one GOP candidate’s physique.

The 80-year-old president has repeatedly brought up Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s “a--” at a series of campaign rallies in recent weeks, not just in the senator’s state but across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump. Animated GIF by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Vance was campaigning for Ohio Republicans on Wednesday afternoon and joked about the president’s strange comments.

“What could I possibly say about Jon Husted that Donald J. Trump has not already said?” Vance told the group of MAGA supporters. “Don’t worry, I’m not talking about Jon Husted’s a--. I’m not talking about it.”

Vice President JD Vance speaks during a campaign rally at the Sharonville Convention Center, in Sharonville, Ohio, US October 21, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters

The Republican Ohio senator, who is facing one of the most competitive races this midterm cycle, was in the crowd for the remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after the president has repeatedly brought up the senator’s physique on the campaign trail, including as recently as Tuesday, during his rally in North Carolina, when he jumped from one random subject to another.

“I’m studying his body. I’ve never studied the body of a man before. It’s not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course. I’ve always proceeded by saying nothing wrong,” Trump rambled. “But it’s never been my thing to be honest with you. But I looked at his a--. And then I looked at his legs.”

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“I said, ‘His a--, shhhh, it’s like a pile of muscle,’ Trump continued, gesturing to his rearend. ”Then I looked at his legs, and I said, ‘Man, his feet are big.’ Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and I actually hurt my hand. It was like a piece of steel. I said, ‘This guy’s a monster.’"

Sen. Jon Husted at a campaign rally with Vice President JD Vance on October 21, 2026 in Sharonville, Ohio, where his "a**" continues to be the topic of conversation for Republicans. Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images

But the president previously gushed over Husted’s body at another rally in Ohio just last week, where he said he didn’t know Husted was a football player at the University of Dayton.

“I’m standing over there, and I don’t do this with men very often. I started examining his body because I didn’t know he was a great athlete. And I looked, and I watched up and down, and I looked at his a--, and I looked at the whole,” Trump said.

“And then I looked at his hands, looked at his hands. He’s got these, like claws, and I got it,” Trump said. “You are a great athlete. I didn’t know that,” Trump added before shifting gears.

While Republicans have been playing up Husted’s physique, his polling numbers have been down.

The latest Marist poll showed Democratic candidate Sherrod Brown up four points, 48 percent to 44 percent, while the Cook Political Report poll showed Brown up six points, 49 percent to 43 percent.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register