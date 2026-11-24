A Democratic senator is asking questions about an alleged meeting with a donor who later struck a lucrative Venezuelan oil deal.

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JD Vance is facing a Senate investigation over an alleged secret meeting with a political donor who then landed a lucrative Venezuelan oil deal.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat, has demanded answers from the vice president over his reported December 2025 meeting with Vitol trader John Addison at the exclusive Yellowstone Club ski resort in Montana.

Addison helped bankroll Vance’s successful 2022 Senate campaign, donating $300,000 to the Protect Ohio Values political action committee. Two years later, Addison and his wife, Shannon, donated a combined $7 million to political action committees supporting Donald Trump’s return to the White House, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Sen. Maggie Hassan is probing the vice president as the Democrats prepare to take back control of Congress. Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images

The meeting allegedly took place just weeks before U.S. forces invaded Venezuela and captured its authoritarian leader, Nicolás Maduro.

Within days of Maduro’s removal, Vitol was among the two companies that secured a license to sell Venezuelan oil, giving the trading giant a major advantage in a newly opened market. Independent experts estimate the company has since made hundreds of millions of dollars from the trade, according to Reuters.

Now Hassan wants to know whether Vance helped his wealthy political ally secure the business.

“I write today with serious concern that you may have used your position as Vice President to help a major political donor secure lucrative business opportunities involving Venezuelan oil,” she wrote in a letter to Vance.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured and taken to the United States in the U.S. raid. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

According to Reuters, the December meeting included discussions about how quickly Venezuelan crude could be sold if the U.S. took control of the country’s oil supplies.

Addison reportedly told Vance that Vitol was ideally placed to handle the trade, despite having no expertise in trading Venezuelan crude. Addison retired from Vitol earlier this year.

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Both men have denied the meeting took place. But Hassan pointed to flight records that she said placed Addison’s private jet and Vance’s government aircraft at the same Montana airport on the day of the alleged encounter.

“Despite denials from your office and Mr. Addison, flight records place his private jet and your government plane at the same Montana airport on the day of the reported meeting,” she wrote.

John Addison attended a meeting with U.S. oil company executives hosted by President Donald Trump in January about his plans in Venezuela. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The ​Department of Energy also confirmed to Reuters that Wright called Addison on Jan. 5 to discuss Venezuela.

Hassan, who is the incoming chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has given Vance until Dec. 14 to hand over communications with Addison and Vitol concerning Venezuelan oil dating back to January 2025.

She is also demanding details of any role Vance or his staff played in the administration’s decision to select Vitol to market Venezuelan crude.

“Given the significant financial interests at stake and the importance of safeguarding government decision-making against improper influence, I am seeking information about your involvement in these arrangements,” the letter said.

“Your personal and political relationships with Mr. Addison raise concerns about how Vitol may have obtained this opportunity,” Hassan warned.

The Daily Beast has contacted Vance’s office for comment.