THAT’S GOTTA HURT Vance Humiliated as Hardcore MAGA Host Calls Out His Excuse The vice president’s damage control spun out of control.

Even reporters on President Donald Trump’s favorite news network appear to have hit their limit with his administration’s excuses.

Laura Ingraham, a reliable MAGA devotee, pushed back on Vice President JD Vance’s refusal to take responsibility for the lack of FAA infrastructure updates that led to Friday’s nationwide ground stop.

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“The problem, Laura, is that we’re dealing with 50-year-old technology,” Vance, 42, told Ingraham, 63, during an appearance on Fox News, Trump’s longtime favorite network.

Vance defended the administration—but wasn't met with as much support as he had seemingly hoped. Screenshot/Fox/Fox News

The vice president then praised Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, whom he claimed was doing an “amazing job.”

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“Sometimes you have to work on a patchwork of solutions to keep a 50-year-old system up and running,” Vance continued.

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“Why do we have a 50-year-old system in the first place?” he asked. “We should have a new system, and we need to rebuild it.”

But this time, Ingraham wasn’t buying it.

“You guys have been in charge the last two years. Why hasn’t it gotten fixed?” she asked.

“A lot of the stuff that needed to get fixed, we have been working on, and we have been patching that stuff, Laura,” Vance said. “But in terms of rebuilding the infrastructure using 21st-century technology, that is something that Congress needs to reinvest in. Give us the resources to do and we absolutely get it done.”

The groundstop sparked chaos. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Elsewhere, Trump’s embattled transportation secretary also embarked on a media blitz.

Duffy, 55, appeared on State of the Union, with host Dana Bash noting: “People were scared. They didn’t know if it was a cyber attack or rogue AI or what.”

Trump had ignored the situation until posting in support of Duffy’s demand for $50 billion in funding just prior to his transportation chief’s appearance on the show, leading Bash to ask: “Didn’t Americans deserve to hear from him while this was going on?”

Duffy struggled to get his words out as he first formulated an answer, before saying: “So, I along with Markwayne Mullin—by the way, I was in the air when we issued the ground stop—landed, went right to the White House.

“I was in the Oval Office with Markwayne. We were talking to the president. The president told Stephen Miller, this is a whole-of-government approach. So we were on a call with DNI, NSA, CISA, FBI—”

Sean Duffy has been ridiculed in the days after the crisis. CNN

“Why didn’t we hear from the president publicly?” Bash interrupted, with Duffy joking of Trump’s usual online verbosity: “You’re not telling me that you don’t hear from the president publicly?”

Duffy brushed off the public impact and stated: “I can tell you this. I was in constant contact. He was fully engaged, because this is important to him and it’s important to America.”

The former reality TV star claimed that while answers weren’t given to the public, Trump was busy behind the scenes, speaking to him and Mullin before and after their poorly received press conference.

Yet, as the nation scrambled to handle the longest ground stop since 9/11, Trump retreated to the comfort of his golf club less than 48 hours after the disruption.

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