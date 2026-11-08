 Skip to main content
BUCKEYE BACKTRACK

Vance Humiliated as Own Allies Pitch Him Awkward Plan B

After Tuesday’s midterm drubbing, the VP could sit out the 2028 presidential race.

Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force Two, at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, in Hebron, KY, US, Oct. 22, 2026, en route to a campaign rally in Nebraska. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Jacquelyn Martin/via REUTERS

By Kishor Napier-Raman

Vice President JD Vance’s allies are already floating a backup plan for Donald Trump’s presumed heir after the Republicans’ humiliating midterm results.

Two sources close to the vice president pitched him on running for his old Ohio Senate seat after Democrat Sherrod Brown won the race earlier this week, according to The Wall Street Journal. One also floated a run for governor of the Buckeye state.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will suffer for being so close to President Donald Trump.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will suffer for being so close to President Donald Trump.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Play Video

Vance, 42, rejected both ideas, but people in his inner circle believe he still hasn’t decided whether to run for president in 2028. And even though the vice president still holds a commanding lead over other potential GOP candidates in early primary polls, the extent of this week’s midterm loss has led some party donors to start considering a candidate who doesn’t carry the stench of the Trump White House.

Among those is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was smashed by Trump in the 2024 presidential primary. DeSantis’ second term ends this year, and he is reportedly weighing up another presidential run.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is being touted as a potential replacement for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Some GOP donors are considering Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a 2028 presidential candidate

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The GOP lost control of Congress in a brutal midterm wipeout on Tuesday, as Democrats snatched up Senate seats in ruby red states like Texas, Kansas and South Carolina in a reflection of the electorate’s anger at the Trump administration’s failure to rein in the cost of living.

After Tuesday’s drubbing, Vance penned a now-viral social media post, widely seen as an attempt to distance himself from the Iran War, which has driven prices up and sent voters across the country rushing to back Democrats.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote in this week’s post. “The president himself said so last night.”

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest,” the vice president said.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Kishor Napier-Raman
Kishor Napier-RamanBreaking News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW