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A stunning new poll has found that Vice President JD Vance is now trailing by double digits in his expected 2028 presidential bid.

An Emerson College survey found that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now the runaway Republican favorite, with 36 percent of his party’s primary voters naming him as their favorite nominee in two years.

Vance, meanwhile, was the preferred candidate of just 20 percent of respondents to the survey, which was conducted this week. That marks a stunning reversal from this time last year, when Vance led Rubio by nearly 50 points—54 percent to six percent—in the same Emerson poll.

A sizeable gap separates Vance and Rubio from the other Republican contenders.

The survey asked voters for their preferred candidate in an open-ended question and also asked them to pick from a list of candidates. When asked to pick from a list, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the preferred candidate of just seven percent of GOP voters; Donald Trump Jr. was preferred by six percent; and conservative pundit Tucker Carlson was preferred by five percent.

The Emerson survey delivered bad news for President Donald Trump, too. It found Trump has an approval rating of just 37 percent, with 54 percent of respondents—which includes Democratic primary voters—expressing disapproval. That is more favorable for Trump than other November polls, including a Reuters/Ipsos poll that pegged his approval rating as a measly 32 percent.

However, Trump is termed out in 2028 and will not be facing a meat grinder of a primary election starting next year. Vance, meanwhile, is facing serious headwinds in his hopes of capturing the White House.

The conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro candidly said Thursday that Vance should not be the Republican to succeed Trump and the MAGA movement in 2028. Shapiro ripped the millennial Vance, 42, for being terminally online and out of touch with large voting blocs.

“I think he’s extraordinarily online,” Shapiro said of Vance. “I think the vice president spends an inordinate amount of time worrying what the podcast bros think, like the Tucker Carlsons, and I think that he steers directly into that. I think his entire affect has been militantly, quote unquote, anti-establishment in ways that are designed to appeal to 21-year-old Joe Rogan listeners. And I think that is not how you win a broad-scale national election.”

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Like respondents to the Emerson poll, Shapiro is eyeing Rubio as the true MAGA heir.

“If you’re building a coalition and basically you have a set of knobs that turn up and down,” Shapiro explained. “For the vice president, I see pretty much all the Trump knobs turned down, and with the Secretary of State, I see some knobs turned way up, and some turned down.”

Vance’s office did not respond to an email seeking comment.

There is still some good news for the VP, however. Prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket still peg him as the 2028 Republican favorite—albeit his once-large lead has dwindled to 16 and 13 points, respectively.

The Emerson poll also asked Democrats for their preferred nominee in two years.

A tighter field emerged on the Democratic side. Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff led the pack at 17 percent. He is followed by ex-Democratic nominee Kamala Harris at 16 percent; New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at 15 percent; former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 14 percent; California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 11 percent; and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear at seven percent.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro rounded out the list with less than five percent each.