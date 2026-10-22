STAGE LEFT, MUSK! Vance’s F-Bomb Musk Meltdown Revealed The VP was reportedly fuming when the world’s richest man overstayed his welcome on stage. Pool/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance unleashed an F-bomb at his staff after Elon Musk and Nvidia boss Jensen Huang ran over time at a Washington tech event, a new report alleges.

Vance was watching backstage before the alleged blowup as Musk and Huang discussed artificial intelligence and global tech competition at the launch of America.gov near the National Mall, the Daily Mail reports.

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But when their conversation stretched beyond 30 minutes, the vice president reportedly lost patience, forcing aides to intervene as the vice president fell behind schedule.

Elon Musk was on stage when the outbust happened. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Vance, who was already running late for a MAHA summit with RFK Jr., allegedly shouted at his communications team to get the two tech executives “the f--k off” the stage.

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His aides then reportedly rushed into the production area and warned organizers they would have to pull Vance from the program unless the discussion ended.

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The Mail reports that staff were heard reminding event planners: “Vance is the Vice President of the United States.”

Musk and Huang eventually wrapped up, allowing Vance to take the stage for a fireside chat with Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, who is now the administration’s Chief Design Officer.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was also in Vance's line of fire. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

According to the report, staff from Vance’s communications team, employees who worked with Musk and Huang, and Trump administration officials, including press secretary Karoline Leavitt, were present at the event.

However, Vance’s office has strongly denied the allegations.

Deputy chief of staff William Martin, who accompanied the vice president, called the account “a complete fabrication.”

“He didn’t raise his voice, curse, or try to rush anyone off the stage,” Martin told the Daily Mail. “Events like this in Washington often run behind schedule and have complicated logistics.”

Christina Bonarrigo, an event staffer who helped organize the launch, also denied witnessing any outburst in a statement coordinated by the vice president’s office.

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“Having worked closely with his team and other panelists, I can say he never raised his voice, used profanity or showed any frustration,” she told the Daily Mail.

The Vice President’s office did not respond to an email from the Daily Beast seeking comment.

The report comes as rumors swirl that Vance will announce a 2028 presidential run.

While he has not declared a bid, the 42-year-old vice president has spent months emerging as a possible successor to Trump, who has kept everyone guessing over who he intends to back, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio also a likely top contender.

Trump has even suggested he would like to see the two men run on a ticket together.

Donald Trump has said JD Vance would be a good 2028 candidate, but has stopped short of outright endorsing anyone in the future race. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“I like them both, and I like them together,” Trump previously told the New York Post. “It’d be great. I don’t know how you beat them if they’re together. That would be a great team. JD and Marco would be a great team.”

But as Vance positions himself for a potential White House bid, he faces a growing dilemma over whether to lean on the Silicon Valley billionaires who helped propel his political career or the populist MAGA base he would need to win the Republican nomination.

Silicon Valley bankrolled Vance’s political rise, with billionaire Peter Thiel, his one-time boss, pouring $15 million into his 2022 Senate campaign.

But Vance has also criticized the unchecked expansion of AI data centers, warning they could overwhelm regional power grids and drive up household electricity bills, and questioned frontier AI companies, branding them a “Trojan horse.”

Meanwhile, his ties to tech elites have drawn fire from populist MAGA supporters who accuse him of serving billionaire interests, leaving him caught between wealthy backers and the grassroots voters he needs to win the 2028 nomination.

“JD Vance is very smart and savvy, and has had a lot of ties to both the tech elites and to the grassroots of the party, and I think he’s going to find himself a bit between a rock and a hard place,” veteran GOP strategist Brendan Steinhauser told the Daily Mail.

He added, “He’s going to have to make some decisions about who to go with, and I think he’s ultimately going to decide, to get the nomination, he has to go with the grassroots of the party.”

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