DARK TURN ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Shares Devastating Cancer Diagnosis This comes as the star navigates a divorce and custody battle with his ex. Charles Sykes/Getty Images # 4

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor has been diagnosed with cancer. The 47-year-old went to the hospital in July thinking he just had kidney stones, but doctors found a left kidney tumor on his CT scan. This comes as the reality star is dealing with a divorce and custody battle over his five-year-old son with his ex, Brittany Cartwright. Cartwright obtained a restraining order against him over alleged “coercive control, financial abuse, emotional and psychological abuse, gaslighting, and physical violence.” Taylor opened up about the “really dark place” he’s in on Instagram on Thursday. “This is something I’ve kept private for the past few months because it’s been one of the scariest times of my life,” Taylor wrote in the caption, accompanied by photos of him in the hospital. The reality star underwent a five-hour-long surgery to remove the tumor, but it was “a lot” larger than doctors expected, so Taylor’s now awaiting pathology results, which usually show the type of cancer, grade of the tumor, and whether it has been fully removed. He said he’ll never take his “health for granted” again, detailing how his father passed from esophageal and throat cancer in 2017 at age 61. He praised his girlfriend, Lori Krebs, as his “rock.”

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