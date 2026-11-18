IF YOU VANNA BE MY CO-HOST Vanna White Reveals How She Beat 200 Women for ‘Wheel of Fortune’ The game show legend, now 69, auditioned against a national beauty queen and a Playboy model. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

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Vanna White has revealed the surprisingly simple reason she was selected for her iconic Wheel of Fortune gig.

The 69-year-old from South Carolina became a household name after the show’s creator, the late Merv Griffin, hand-selected her for the role.

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Vanna White appeared on a Nov. 17 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The Tonight Show

“He chose me over 200 girls, and I said to him, ‘Why did you choose me?’” White told host Jimmy Fallon during a Nov. 17 episode of The Tonight Show.

Continuing, “He said, ‘You turn the letters better than anyone else.’”

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The competition was fierce: White beat out both a national beauty queen and a Playboy model.

"Wheel of Fortune" creator Merv Griffin. AP Photo

The co-host said she remembers her first puzzle on the show being “General Hospital” and her first letter being a “T.”

“I was so nervous,” White explained. “My teeth were—I couldn’t even talk. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Is this really happening?’”

The TV legend made her official debut on Wheel of Fortune on December 13, 1982, replacing the original host Susan Stafford.

Original "Wheel of Fortune" host Susan Stafford. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

She told Parade in 2024 that although she wanted the job “so bad,” she doubted getting it, going up in the audition against Miss USA 1975 Summer Bartholomew and Playboy model Vicki McCarty.

“It was between the three of us, and Vicki is actually a good friend of mine and the complete opposite of me,” she said.

Adding, “She was a brunette, spoke so clearly, and she was prim and proper and just perfect.”

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White, honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006, told Fallon her desire to be on TV began after she saw her uncle on the 1966 series Rat Patrol when she was young.

“I have an uncle on TV? I want to be on TV!” she recalled telling her mother.

A "Wheel of Fortune" episode featuring Vanna White, Pat Sajak, and Dwight Schultz as "Howling Mad" Murdock. White and Sajak appeared on the game show together for 41 years until the latter retired in 2024. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

She and Emmy-winning TV personality Pat Sajak were a power duo on the show for 41 years until his retirement in 2024.

Vanna White with her children, Nicholas Santo Pietro and Giovanna Santo Pietro, at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on April 20, 2006. Jason Merritt/Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

White told Parade that she briefly contemplated retiring at the same time as Sajak, but ultimately wasn’t ready to leave the show yet.

“It’s such a positive family show. I love being part of that,” she said.

Vanna White was selected from among more than 200 women to host "Wheel of Fortune." ABC via Getty Images

In the decades since she joined the show, White welcomed two children with ex-husband George Santo Pietro: Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro, 32, and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, 29.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest co-host "Wheel of Fortune." Original credit Getty Images for CBS Media Ventu

She now co-hosts the show with Sajak’s successor, Ryan Seacrest.

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