Vatican Ambassador to Iraq Tests Positive for COVID-19 Days Before Pope to Visit
BAD OMEN
The Vatican’s ambassador to Iraq has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the pope’s decidedly ill-advised apostolic voyage to the country. The Associated Press reported that Archbishop Mitja Leskovar, who is organizing the logistics for the four-day, six city trip to start March 5, has mild symptoms but is still helping with preparations from his quarantine. The pope plans an audience with around 10,000 people, despite expert warnings against large gatherings. Iraq has yet to rollout a vaccination program, meaning few in attendance will likely be vaccinated. The pope has received both doses of the vaccine and provided and required all journalists traveling with the papal entourage also be inoculated. Iraq has seen a spike in COVID-19 variant cases ahead of the papal trip along with a surge in violence.