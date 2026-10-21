BACK IN THE SADDLE Vatican Gives Update on Pope Leo’s Health The 72-year-old pontiff required surgery to treat lung cancer. Yara Nardi/Yara Nardi, Reuters

The Vatican says that “no further treatment is necessary” for Pope Leo XIV after he had a cancerous lobe removed from his right lung last week. Test results confirmed that “the tumor was a lung adenocarcinoma and that the disease was localized,” Leo’s doctors said in a statement. Leo held his first general audience Wednesday since being diagnosed with lung cancer. “The first thing I want to say to you is thank you for ​the support and prayers,” he told the crowd in St. Peter’s Square, without specifically mentioning his health. “Thanks be ⁠to God for his generosity.” The 71-year-old pontiff successfully underwent surgery on Oct. 13 at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. He began working from the hospital as he completed his week-long recovery. Leo made his first public appearance since the surgery on Sunday, announcing that he would slowly resume his usual duties as leader of the Catholic Church.

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