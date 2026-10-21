 Skip to main content
BACK IN THE SADDLE

Vatican Gives Update on Pope Leo’s Health

The 72-year-old pontiff required surgery to treat lung cancer.

Pope Leo greets the faithful as he arrives to hold his first weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square since his surgery.

Yara Nardi/Yara Nardi, Reuters

By Lauren Hartley

The Vatican says that “no further treatment is necessary” for Pope Leo XIV after he had a cancerous lobe removed from his right lung last week. Test results confirmed that “the tumor was a lung adenocarcinoma and that the disease was localized,” Leo’s doctors said in a statement. Leo held his first general audience Wednesday since being diagnosed with lung cancer. “The first thing I want to say to you is thank you for ​the support and prayers,” he told the crowd in St. Peter’s Square, without specifically mentioning his health. “Thanks be ⁠to God for his generosity.” The 71-year-old pontiff successfully underwent surgery on Oct. 13 at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. He began working from the hospital as he completed his week-long recovery. Leo made his first public appearance since the surgery on Sunday, announcing that he would slowly resume his usual duties as leader of the Catholic Church.

Read it at X

TRENDING NOW