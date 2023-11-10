Vatican Issues Groundbreaking Statement: Transgender People Can be Baptized

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The Vatican proclaimed Thursday that transgender people and the children of gay couples may be baptized into the Catholic faith—and serve as Godparents to other Catholics. It’s the latest in a string of decisions spearheaded by Pope Francis to promote greater acceptance of LGBTQ+ people. “A transsexual—even one who has undergone hormonal treatment and sex reassignment surgery—can receive baptism, under the same conditions as other believers, if there are no situations in which there is a risk of generating public scandal or disorientation in the faithful,” the Vatican’s statement, the church’s first on the matter, read.