Vatican to Turn Over Evidence on Missing Teen to Rome Prosecutor

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
The Vatican said Thursday it will turn over to prosecutors the evidence it has collected so far in the case of Emanuela Orlandi, the 15-year-old daughter of an employee who vanished in 1983. In a statement, the Vatican said it had uncovered “some investigatory leads that merit further consideration” and would send “all the relevant documents in the past weeks to the Prosecutor of Rome, so that he can review them and proceed in the direction he considers most opportune.” There have been numerous searches for Emanuela’s remains over the years, but a Netflix series about the case renewed public interest and sparked the Vatican probe.