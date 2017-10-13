CHEAT SHEET
    Vegas Sheriff: Shooter Shot at Airport Fuel Tanks ‘With Intent’

    Chris Wattie/Reuters

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo on Friday said that investigators believe Stephen Paddock intentionally shot upon police vehicles and jet fuel tanks during his onslaught that killed 58 people at a music festival earlier this month. “It is believed the fuel tanks were fired on with intent,” the sheriff said, confirming earlier reports that bullet holes were discovered in several fuel tanks at McCarran International Airport, located just adjacent to where the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was taking place.