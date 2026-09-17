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WHAT A RACKET

Venice Tourist Hit With Astonishing Secret Fee

The bill for the St. Mark’s Square café totalled €72.

Venice

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

By Martha McHardy

A tourist could not believe it after discovering an unexpected charge on her Venice café bill — for the music. Simona Pera, visiting from Tuscany, was dining at the famous Caffè Florian in St. Mark’s Square when she spotted a €7 “music supplement” added to her €72 bill. Her receipt showed €31 for two croissants and €34 for two Aperol Spritzes, followed by the surprise fee. “We knew that sitting at the tables of this renowned café, right in Piazza San Marco, would be expensive... but when I read that statement on the receipt, I confess I had to laugh,” Pera told Corriere della Sera. She said a three-piece orchestra played while customers chatted. The charge comes as Venice continues battling overtourism. The city attracts up to 30 million visitors a year and introduced a day-tripper entry fee in 2024, rising to €10 for late bookings in 2025.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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