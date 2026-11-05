HARSH WORDS A-List Designer, 77, Sparks Concern Over ‘Scary’ Thin Appearance The fashion legend has made gowns for Hollywood’s biggest names. Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Fashion legend Vera Wang’s appearance has raised concerns for her health.

The designer’s bridal and red-carpet gowns have been worn by A-listers in entertainment, music, and politics, including Victoria Beckham, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, Sharon Stone, and Chelsea Clinton. Despite her four-decade career, Wang is often lauded on social media for her youthful looks at 77.

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Her thin frame, however, has drawn comments—some cruel, others genuinely concerned. Wang’s figure sparked fresh worries among her fans after she was photographed in a barely-there gown on the red carpet at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards on Nov. 2 in New York City.

Vera Wang attends the 2026 CFDA Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on November 02, 2026, in New York City. TheStewartofNY/TheStewartofNY/GC Images

The custom black Italian wool gown, designed by her namesake fashion house, featured a bandeau-style top with sheer detailing attached to a matching floor-length skirt.

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She wore her hair in short Y2K-style pigtails and accessorized with a black leather jacket draped over her forearms and a massive gold bubble ring.

Vera Wang poses in a skin-baring outfit at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on November 2, 2026. Adela Loconte/Variety via Getty Images

While fans voiced support on her Instagram post, calling the ensemble “gorgeous” and “stunning,” commenters across X shared a different opinion.

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“She looks old and malnourished,” one person said, while others speculated that she might be on Ozempic, a GLP-1 medication.

“Being thin doesn’t make you decades younger,” another commenter added, while others deemed the fashion icon “scary.”

Vera Wang attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

“Wang COULD dress with such class,” one person commented on a video from the event, “but she chooses to look like a small child who has rummaged around in the dress-up bin.”

Fashion designer Vera Wang at the 76th Annual Academy Awards in 2004 and at the Met Gala in 2026. Getty Images

Skin-baring ensembles have been the style icon’s go-to for red carpet events over the past couple of years, including at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in June, where she arrived in a black two-piece gown with a cutout at the waistline.

Fashion designer Vera Wang attends the 2026 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City in June. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

At this year’s Met Gala, the designer received mixed reactions for her gown: a drapey, low-rise skirt attached to a choker neckline by a strand of fabric.

Vera Wang dressed the future first lady on numerous occasions. Here, she poses with Melania Trump at the Martha Graham Dance Company Gala Opening in 2005. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Some commenters praised her glowing skin while others said she looked “like a skeleton.”

Wang has not publicly addressed rumors about her physique, but she has previously opened up about her health routine.

Designer Vera Wang attended the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards in 2026 wearing a skin-tight ensemble. Her thin frame has repeatedly raised health concerns. Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

In 2025, she told E! News that work has kept her “occupied” and “engaged” mentally and physically. She also stressed the importance of exercise to her routine.

“I do like to work out when I can,” Wang said. “I’m a little sporadic. I have a very busy schedule, but it’s really work. Work’s what keeps me going.”

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