NO INJECTIONS NECESSARY Veracity’s Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Is 50% Off for Black Friday The wellness brand’s Metabolism Ignite lineup helps support gut health, blood sugar regulation, and weight management without the jab. Right now, you can score select formulas for half off. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Veracity/Anastasiia Sienotova.

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By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.

Veracity’s Metabolism Ignite is a clinically backed supplement that helps target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the natural supplement takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract. Veracity Veracity Metabolism Ignite See At Veracity Metabolism Ignite supports weight management with a combination of ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Ignite is the ultimate alternative. For a limited time, shoppers can score a generous 50 percent off the bestselling metabolism supplement when you subscribe to a six-month supply. New to the formula? Unlock 40 percent off for a three-month supply or 50 percent off for a one-month supply.

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