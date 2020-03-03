Veteran CNN Anchor Bobbie Battista Dead at 67
Veteran CNN anchor Bobbie Battista, who championed the network in its early days, died on Tuesday at age 67 after fighting cervical cancer, a family spokeswoman confirmed. “Bobbie was the consummate trooper in her struggle with cancer, she was courageous and fearless in her battle and thoughtful for all the others in her life even as she fought through the pain,” said Battista’s husband John Brimelow. “My dear partner of 25 years of marriage has cut her earthly bonds and is now in peace.” Soon after CNN launched in 1981, Battista became one of the primary anchors for CNN Headline News and later hosted news programs such as TalkBack Live, which was broadcasted live with a studio audience. Battista began her journalism career in 1976 with WRAL-TV in North Carolina, where she emerged as an anchor and producer.