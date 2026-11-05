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EATING THEIR OWN

Vicious MAGA Civil War Erupts in Aftermath of Trump Wipeout

The president himself led the charge, taking a potshot at his favorite media network.

US President Donald Trump stands, as he departs after delivering remarks ahead of the midterm elections at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, after being reopened following months of repairs, in Washington, DC, US, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Umit Bektas/Umit Bektas/REUTERS

By Will Neal

Donald Trump’s once-mighty MAGA movement is turning on itself in a brutal blame game after his party’s midterm wipeout.

Trump’s deep unpopularity helped Democrats capture both House and Senate in a blue tsunami that will leave him struggling to get his head above water for the rest of his term.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the day he announced the creation of a critical mineral reserve, in the Oval Office at the White House, February 2, 2026.
FLUCTUATING

Jaw-Dropping Details of Trump’s Midterm Outbursts Revealed

William Vaillancourt

The 80-year-old president fired the starting pistol himself on the MAGA civil war after Tuesday’s electoral humiliation.

Conservative talk-show host Mark Levin speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2016 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland,

Levin is taking serious heat.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“Fox News bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse,” he raged in a late-night Truth Social post.

Many conservative pundits pointed the finger at the network’s veteran commentator Mark Levin over his support for the president’s disastrous and deeply unpopular war of choice with Iran.

The SiriusXM host praised the white nationalist during a conversation with Tucker Carlson.

MAGA dissidents like Carlson and Kelly are having a field day.

Tucker Carlson/YouTube

But Levin took aim at MAGA dissidents like Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Piers Morgan for fracturing the base with their criticism of the conflict and its impact on already soaring unaffordability across the country.

Meanwhile, right-wing streamer Steven Crowder and Fox contributor Brett Cooper said it was Trump’s fault for making the midterms all about himself, and for his administration’s botched handling of the Epstein files.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 30: White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, listens as U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Musk, who served as an adviser to Trump and led the Department of Government Efficiency, announced he would leave his role in the Trump administration to refocus on his businesses. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Miller, a mom-of-four, blames MAGA women too busy having children to go out and vote.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

And podcaster Katie Miller, wife of top Trump goon Stephen Miller, blamed MAGA moms for being too busy with their kids to head out and vote—even as the mother of four also admitted she had not gone down to the polls on Election Day herself.

Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool reached almost existential levels of despair reacting to the historic string of devastating Republican defeats, proclaiming it the “end of the Trump era” and warning that “conviction is on the table for Donald Trump. That’s how bad this is.”

Podcaster Tim Pool on Timcast.

Tim Pool warned that Trump could well face impeachment.

YouTube

Not everyone felt the massacre was entirely the president’s fault. Die-hard Trump loyalist and Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham optimistically suggested that his “greatest moments may lie ahead,” while her network colleague Sean Hannity warned voters could expect “buyer’s remorse.”

But perhaps the most stunning rebuke came from Trump’s favorite newspaper when the New York Post wrote in a scathing editorial that “Republicans need to get their own act together” and “figure out a direction for the post-Trump years.”

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Matt Gertz, a senior fellow at the Media Matters watchdog, told Status that the explosive game of whose-loss-is-it-anyway offers a taste of what’s to come once Democrats begin using their majorities in the House and Senate to turn the screws on the Trump administration.

“Going forward, I expect the right-wing media to devolve into an orgy of vicious infighting over the future of the GOP, with pundits of all factions grasping for additional influence and audience share and denouncing one another for failing some combination of Trump, the movement, and the party,” he told Status on Thursday.

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