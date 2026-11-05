EATING THEIR OWN Vicious MAGA Civil War Erupts in Aftermath of Trump Wipeout The president himself led the charge, taking a potshot at his favorite media network. Umit Bektas/Umit Bektas/REUTERS

Donald Trump’s once-mighty MAGA movement is turning on itself in a brutal blame game after his party’s midterm wipeout.

Trump’s deep unpopularity helped Democrats capture both House and Senate in a blue tsunami that will leave him struggling to get his head above water for the rest of his term.

The 80-year-old president fired the starting pistol himself on the MAGA civil war after Tuesday’s electoral humiliation.

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Levin is taking serious heat. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“Fox News bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse,” he raged in a late-night Truth Social post.

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Many conservative pundits pointed the finger at the network’s veteran commentator Mark Levin over his support for the president’s disastrous and deeply unpopular war of choice with Iran.

MAGA dissidents like Carlson and Kelly are having a field day. Tucker Carlson/YouTube

But Levin took aim at MAGA dissidents like Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Piers Morgan for fracturing the base with their criticism of the conflict and its impact on already soaring unaffordability across the country.

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Meanwhile, right-wing streamer Steven Crowder and Fox contributor Brett Cooper said it was Trump’s fault for making the midterms all about himself, and for his administration’s botched handling of the Epstein files.

Miller, a mom-of-four, blames MAGA women too busy having children to go out and vote. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

And podcaster Katie Miller, wife of top Trump goon Stephen Miller, blamed MAGA moms for being too busy with their kids to head out and vote—even as the mother of four also admitted she had not gone down to the polls on Election Day herself.

Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool reached almost existential levels of despair reacting to the historic string of devastating Republican defeats, proclaiming it the “end of the Trump era” and warning that “conviction is on the table for Donald Trump. That’s how bad this is.”

Tim Pool warned that Trump could well face impeachment. YouTube

Not everyone felt the massacre was entirely the president’s fault. Die-hard Trump loyalist and Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham optimistically suggested that his “greatest moments may lie ahead,” while her network colleague Sean Hannity warned voters could expect “buyer’s remorse.”

But perhaps the most stunning rebuke came from Trump’s favorite newspaper when the New York Post wrote in a scathing editorial that “Republicans need to get their own act together” and “figure out a direction for the post-Trump years.”

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Matt Gertz, a senior fellow at the Media Matters watchdog, told Status that the explosive game of whose-loss-is-it-anyway offers a taste of what’s to come once Democrats begin using their majorities in the House and Senate to turn the screws on the Trump administration.

“Going forward, I expect the right-wing media to devolve into an orgy of vicious infighting over the future of the GOP, with pundits of all factions grasping for additional influence and audience share and denouncing one another for failing some combination of Trump, the movement, and the party,” he told Status on Thursday.

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