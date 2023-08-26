CHEAT SHEET
Victims Killed in Orange County Mass Shooting Identified
Three victims of a mass shooting this week during a musical performance at a bar in Trabuco Canyon, Calif., have been identified. Tonya Clark. 49, of Scottsdale, Ariz., John Leehey, 67, of Irvine, and 53-year-old Glen Sprowl Jr. of Stanton were pronounced dead at the scene, but six other people were also injured in the shooting. Those who were wounded have been hospitalized, with two remaining in critical condition and four in stable condition. Retired Ventura Police Sgt. John Snowling entered Cook’s Corner bar Wednesday night and targeted his estranged wife before shooting others nearby, including Clark who was having dinner with Snowling’s wife. Snowling was shot and killed at the scene by responding officers.