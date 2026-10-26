Victoria Beckham Fronts Sophomore Gap Collab—and It’s Selling Out Fast
Gap and Victoria Beckham’s fall drop is brimming with elevated wardrobe essentials—all under $350.
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Victoria Beckham is bringing her signature polished aesthetic to the masses with her second collaboration with The Gap this year. The former Spice Girl has dabbled in accessible apparel capsules before (Mango and Target), but this latest drop feels distinctly more casual without losing day-to-night versatility.
The new Gap x Victoria Beckham collection leans into Beckham’s timeless sartorial philosophy with a British twist.
Gap x Victoria Beckham Trench Coat
At $328, the priciest item is the trench coat, which anchors the fall collection—an intentional staple meant to live in your wardrobe for more than just a few seasons.
Utilitarian khaki and denim are at the forefront here—paying homage to Gap’s ’80s and ’90s archives—with subtle details like Beckham’s initials in her recognizable red stitching.
Gap × Victoria Beckham Heavyweight French Terry Hoodie
Victoria adds her moniker to some of Gap’s elevated essentials, including a line of elevated sweatpants and matching crewnecks, and the branded French Terry Hoodie.
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Denim, a longtime cornerstone of Beckham’s eponymous ready-to-wear label (pre-dated by an immensely popular Rock & Republic line in the 2000s), gets a modern refresh.
Gap × Victoria Beckham Denim Shirt Jacket
“To me, Gap is an all-American icon—a brand that has always created timeless pieces for everybody’s wardrobe, with a sharp attention to detail,” Victoria Beckham said in a statement announcing the first joint collab in April.
“Bringing my design perspective to those everyday essentials and working with a team that shares that same commitment to craftsmanship and execution has made this collaboration incredibly special,” the designer added.
Gap × Victoria Beckham High Rise Corduroy Straight Pants
Outside of her latest Gap collaboration and Victoria Beckham line, the British-born star’s portfolio also includes her highly successful makeup line, launched in 2019.
The Gap x Victoria Beckham collaboration will be available online and in select Gap stores while supplies last, with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.
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