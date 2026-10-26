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POSH PIECES

Victoria Beckham Fronts Sophomore Gap Collab—and It’s Selling Out Fast

Gap and Victoria Beckham’s fall drop is brimming with elevated wardrobe essentials—all under $350.

Gap x Victoria Beckham Fall

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Gap/Willatlock Villette/Getty.

By Cassie Gill

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Victoria Beckham is bringing her signature polished aesthetic to the masses with her second collaboration with The Gap this year. The former Spice Girl has dabbled in accessible apparel capsules before (Mango and Target), but this latest drop feels distinctly more casual without losing day-to-night versatility.

The new Gap x Victoria Beckham collection leans into Beckham’s timeless sartorial philosophy with a British twist.

Gap
$328

Gap x Victoria Beckham Trench Coat

The slightly oversized trench is perfect for spring’s transitional weather.
Shop At Gap

At $328, the priciest item is the trench coat, which anchors the fall collection—an intentional staple meant to live in your wardrobe for more than just a few seasons.

Utilitarian khaki and denim are at the forefront here—paying homage to Gap’s ’80s and ’90s archives—with subtle details like Beckham’s initials in her recognizable red stitching.

Gap
$128

Gap × Victoria Beckham Heavyweight French Terry Hoodie

Sweats, but make it chic.
Shop At Gap

Victoria adds her moniker to some of Gap’s elevated essentials, including a line of elevated sweatpants and matching crewnecks, and the branded French Terry Hoodie.

Denim, a longtime cornerstone of Beckham’s eponymous ready-to-wear label (pre-dated by an immensely popular Rock & Republic line in the 2000s), gets a modern refresh.

Gap
$118

Gap × Victoria Beckham Denim Shirt Jacket

An elevated spinoff of a utilitarian classic.
Shop At Gap

“To me, Gap is an all-American icon—a brand that has always created timeless pieces for everybody’s wardrobe, with a sharp attention to detail,” Victoria Beckham said in a statement announcing the first joint collab in April.

“Bringing my design perspective to those everyday essentials and working with a team that shares that same commitment to craftsmanship and execution has made this collaboration incredibly special,” the designer added.

Gap
$118

Gap × Victoria Beckham High Rise Corduroy Straight Pants

A fall-friendly alternative to your favorite pair of jeans.
Shop Now Gap

Outside of her latest Gap collaboration and Victoria Beckham line, the British-born star’s portfolio also includes her highly successful makeup line, launched in 2019.

The Gap x Victoria Beckham collaboration will be available online and in select Gap stores while supplies last, with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.

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Cassie Gill
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