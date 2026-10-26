POSH PIECES Victoria Beckham Fronts Sophomore Gap Collab—and It’s Selling Out Fast Gap and Victoria Beckham’s fall drop is brimming with elevated wardrobe essentials—all under $350. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Gap/Willatlock Villette/Getty.

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Victoria Beckham is bringing her signature polished aesthetic to the masses with her second collaboration with The Gap this year. The former Spice Girl has dabbled in accessible apparel capsules before (Mango and Target), but this latest drop feels distinctly more casual without losing day-to-night versatility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Gap x Victoria Beckham collection leans into Beckham’s timeless sartorial philosophy with a British twist.

Gap $ 328 Gap x Victoria Beckham Trench Coat The slightly oversized trench is perfect for spring’s transitional weather. Shop At Gap

At $328, the priciest item is the trench coat, which anchors the fall collection—an intentional staple meant to live in your wardrobe for more than just a few seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Utilitarian khaki and denim are at the forefront here—paying homage to Gap’s ’80s and ’90s archives—with subtle details like Beckham’s initials in her recognizable red stitching.

Gap $ 128 Gap × Victoria Beckham Heavyweight French Terry Hoodie Sweats, but make it chic. Shop At Gap

Victoria adds her moniker to some of Gap’s elevated essentials, including a line of elevated sweatpants and matching crewnecks, and the branded French Terry Hoodie.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Scouted Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Denim, a longtime cornerstone of Beckham’s eponymous ready-to-wear label (pre-dated by an immensely popular Rock & Republic line in the 2000s), gets a modern refresh.

Gap $ 118 Gap × Victoria Beckham Denim Shirt Jacket An elevated spinoff of a utilitarian classic. Shop At Gap

“To me, Gap is an all-American icon—a brand that has always created timeless pieces for everybody’s wardrobe, with a sharp attention to detail,” Victoria Beckham said in a statement announcing the first joint collab in April.

“Bringing my design perspective to those everyday essentials and working with a team that shares that same commitment to craftsmanship and execution has made this collaboration incredibly special,” the designer added.

Gap $ 118 Gap × Victoria Beckham High Rise Corduroy Straight Pants A fall-friendly alternative to your favorite pair of jeans. Shop Now Gap

Outside of her latest Gap collaboration and Victoria Beckham line, the British-born star’s portfolio also includes her highly successful makeup line, launched in 2019.

The Gap x Victoria Beckham collaboration will be available online and in select Gap stores while supplies last, with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register