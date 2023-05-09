CHEAT SHEET
Video Journalist Arman Soldin Killed by Rocket Fire in Ukraine
Arman Soldin, a video journalist for AFP, was killed on Tuesday while reporting on the frontlines of the war in Eastern Ukraine. AFP journalists who saw the event told Barron’s that Soldin was killed by rocket fire near the small city of Chasiv Yar. The city is situated just west of the crucial battleground of Bakhmut, where fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops has ground into a bloody, months-long stalemate. Soldin, whose Twitter bio states that he was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, had been reporting on the battle for Bakhmut in the months before his death.