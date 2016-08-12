VIDEO: NYPD Officer Beats Man Pinned to Ground

CHEAT SHEET
A video released Friday appears to show a New York City Police officer repeatedly punching a suspect in the head while two other officers pin the suspect to the ground. The incident, uploaded in an Instagram video, took place in a Bronx McDonalds where officers recognized a man with an outstanding warrant, DNAinfo reports. The man reportedly fought the officers when accosted. But the video, taken after three officers have pinned the man to the ground, shows an officer punching and driving his knee into the man's head after the other officers have pinned the suspect to the ground where he cannot fight back. NYPD officials tell DNAinfo the incident is under investigation.