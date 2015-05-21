Video Shows Waco Bikers Fleeing Gunfire

CHEAT SHEET
Surveillance footage shown to the Associated Press on Wednesday revealed many of the bikers involved in Sunday’s shootout at a Texas restaurant fled the scene when gunfire broke out, while some directed people inside to safety. Waco police charged about 170 people with a felony for engaging in organized criminal activity and set bonds at $1 million after the clash at the Twin Peaks restaurant. Police spokesman Sgt. Patrick Swanton declined to comment about the video, which showed bikers ducking under patio tables. Representatives from the Twin Peaks franchise, who showed the footage to the AP, have said the fighting began outside the restaurant and not inside as police have claimed.