Nudists Freaked Out About Cable Car Over Their Beach

Read it at Associated Press
A plan for a new cable car project in Austria promises a “breathtaking view across Vienna”—and that’s just what worries a group of nudists. The 115 gondolas with panoramic windows are slated to glide over the clothing-optional beach where they let it all hang out. “I don’t want to end up on the internet,” 72-year-old Barbara Hausjell complained, according to the Associated Press. The project developer sought to quell fears by saying the windows could be programmed to turn opaque over the beach.