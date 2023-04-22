CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Nudists Freaked Out About Cable Car Over Their Beach

    ‘BREATHTAKING VIEW’

    A man’s legs on a beach

    Fernando Trabanco Fotografía/Getty

    A plan for a new cable car project in Austria promises a “breathtaking view across Vienna”—and that’s just what worries a group of nudists. The 115 gondolas with panoramic windows are slated to glide over the clothing-optional beach where they let it all hang out. “I don’t want to end up on the internet,” 72-year-old Barbara Hausjell complained, according to the Associated Press. The project developer sought to quell fears by saying the windows could be programmed to turn opaque over the beach.

    Read it at Associated Press