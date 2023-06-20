Vigil to Honor Teenage Victims of Gun Violence Ends in Another Shooting
A vigil held in Atlanta to honor two teenage gun violence victims took a tragic turn on Monday night when it became the site of another teen shooting. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, two people were shot and one 18-year-old was killed when gunfire erupted at an event to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the shooting deaths. The vigil took place at the same apartment complex—one of the city’s most dangerous—where the previous shooting occurred. “It was a homicide investigation from last year that was solved, and I believe they were here for that victim for that case,” a local police official said, according to The Journal-Constitution. “It appears a dispute occurred at this location and that’s what led to the shooting.”