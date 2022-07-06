Viola Davis Is the Badass of the Year in ‘The Woman King’ Trailer

Not every movie comes with an Academy Award-winning icon, a Star Wars legend, and 007 herself attached. But The Woman King does, and in the first trailer for Gina Prince-Bythewood’s upcoming historical action film, it’s clear to see this casting has led to action brilliance.

“An evil is coming. That threatens our kingdom. Our freedom,” King Ghezo (John Boyega) narrates in the trailer. “But we have a weapon they are not prepared for.”

Enter a fully-armed Viola Davis as the powerful Nanisca, backed by an entire army of troops. Chills went down my spine and probably yours too.

While Nanisca gives a powerful speech about standing up to fight the colonizers who threaten their liberty, we get a hint at the daring action sequences The Woman King is offering up. In one death-defying battle—don’t worry, it’s just practice—Lashana Lynch’s warrior balances a double-edged spear on her chest, with a man at the other end pressing the spear into his pecs. At any moment, the wrong move could shove the spear straight into her heart. Whew!

There’s plenty of other sweet combat moves in the trailer: fully choreographed group scenes, Viola Davis launching herself at an enemy with an ax, sick bow-staff moves. Clearly, the women-led army is up for the task of defending their land, and they’re willing to stop at nothing to get the job done and the colonizers defeated.

Viola Davis, John Boyega, and Lashana Lynch lead The Woman King’s all-star cast, but there are more big names to look out for when the film releases. Fellow women troops include Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson, Adrienne Warren, Shaina West, and The Underground Railroad’s Thuso Mbedu. Devilish After star Hero Fiennes-Tiffin will star as the film’s main antagonist, colonizer Santo Ferreira.

And the evil Santo Ferreira, unfortunately, is a real person, as The Woman King is based on true events. The all-women military unit was known as the Agojie in the West African Kingdom of Dahomey, and they fought throughout the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries. In fact, if they reminded you of the army from Black Panther, you’re on the money—the Agojie inspired the Dora Milaje warriors, including former members Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).

The Woman King will be released in theaters on September 16.