FIGHT DECK ‘Violent’ Altercation Between Pilots Causes Flight Diversion The plane plummeted thousands of feet before transmitting an emergency signal. GIUSEPPE CACACE/Giuseppe Cacae/AFP via Getty Images.

A plane traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv had to be diverted to Saudi Arabia after a “violent incident” broke out involving the two pilots. Details surrounding the incident are still unclear, but an Israeli official told CNN that it was not a hijacking, but a personal dispute between crew members aboard the FlyDubai flight. Flight tracking data shows flight FZ 1073 dropping to around 16,600 feet from 34,000 feet while flying over Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, but it is unclear whether this relates to the apparent “violent” incident. The aircraft then transmitted an emergency signal—typically used to report a hijacking—at 1:32 a.m. ET, and landed at Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Airport just before 3 a.m. ET. The incident resulted in Israeli fighter jets being scrambled to the plane. A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the situation was under control and “all measures are now being taken to safely return the Israeli passengers to Israel.” The plane, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, was originally traveling toward Ben Gurion Airport. The plane was reported to have been carrying 174 passengers, including about 27 children.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register