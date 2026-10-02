 Skip to main content
BAD TASTE

Viral Cheesesteak-Hurling Suspect Surrenders to Cops

The content creator claims he reviews restaurants and throws the food at employees if he doesn’t like it.

A content creator claims he reviews restaurants and throws the food at employees if he doesn’t like it.

Security Camera F/Screenshot

By Reagin von Lehe

A content creator turned himself in on Thursday for an alleged viral cheesesteak assault. The video shows a Wednesday night confrontation at Pat’s King of Steaks, where someone appears to throw a cheesesteak at an employee identified as general manager Tom Francano. The investigation remains ongoing as police said they’re reviewing the video. The creator claimed in the video that he reviews restaurants and throws the food at employees if he doesn’t like it. The content creator’s identity hasn’t been disclosed, but the owner of the South Philadelphia restaurant is confident justice will be served and is considering banning cameras at the famous restaurant. “They’re going to get this guy… Because that’s an assault,” the owner Rita Marie Oliveri said. Founded in 1930, the restaurant has been operating for nearly 97 years, and it’s received an outpouring of support from its community after the incident. “The phone hasn’t stopped ringing. People were coming and saying how sorry they were that somebody would do that to us,” Oliveri said. Even the restaurant’s rival, Geno’s Steaks, has stood with them in solidarity despite the well-known competition. “That’s somebody’s grandfather. They don’t deserve that,” said Anthony Rossi of Geno’s Steaks.

Read it at ABC7 Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW