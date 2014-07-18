Viral Video of the Day: Miranda Kerr Plays Flip Cup with Jimmy Fallon

On Thursday’s Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon challenged supermodel Miranda Kerr to a game of Flip Cup. Fallon is known for bringing a touch of frat house joy to his talk shows, having engaged the likes of past guests Kate Upton, Diane Keaton and Betty White in drinking games.

A first-timer at the game, the formidable Ms. Kerr demonstrated that her poise and grace were indispensable aids in flipping empty tumblers upside down against Flip Cup-pro Fallon. All this leads to a nail-biter of a finish.

