Virginia Closes All Schools for Rest of Academic Year Due to Coronavirus
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that schools across the state would be closing for the rest of the academic year amid the coronavirus outbreak, WRC-TV reports. In a Monday press conference, Northam also called for all restaurants to end their dine-in service, and the shuttering of recreational businesses. Any non-essential stores are limited to hosting 10 customers inside at a time. This comes as the state announced 35 more cases, raising the total number of people with confirmed cases of the virus to 254. Six have died due to the virus. According to CNN, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said schools in his state would likely not be re-opened before summer break, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said no grades would be calculated for the rest of the academic year.