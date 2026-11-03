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'VISION ALMOST LOST HIS'

Hollywood Star Shares Graphic Photo of On-Set Injury

The actor suffered the same plight as King Charles III.

Paul Bettany attends the European premiere of "The Avengers: Age of Ultron" in London on April 21, 2015.

David M. Benett/David M. Benett/WireImage

By Natalie Demaree

Actor Paul Bettany has revealed the gory-looking injury he sustained while filming his new superhero show, VisionQuest.

The Marvel star, who voiced Tony Stark’s AI assistant J.A.R.V.I.S. in 2008’s Iron Man before making his onscreen debut as Vision in 2015, recounted the gory mishap during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Paul Bettany

Paul Bettany stars as Vision in Marvel’s "VisionQuest."

Disney+

“I was pretending to have a device on my head that is doing something to my brain, and I was just wildly overacting,” Bettany, 55, said during the Oct. 30 episode. “And I blew out about 10 blood vessels in my eye.”

“It was a lesson in less is more,” he added, laughing.

Jimmy Kimmel held up a photo showing the Vision actor’s severely bloodshot eye, which received an audible response from the show’s live audience.

Paul Bettany said he popped blood vessels in his eye while "wildly overacting" on the set of "VisionQuest."

Paul Bettany said he popped blood vessels in his eye while "wildly overacting" on the set of "VisionQuest."

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I’m impressed when actors can cry on command. You actually were able to pop your eye on command,” Kimmel said, quipping, “Vision almost lost his.”

Actor Paul Bettany promoted his new show "VisionQuest" on an Oct. 30 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Actor Paul Bettany promoted his new show "VisionQuest" on an Oct. 30 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

While it appears dramatic, Bettany had suffered a common, non-painful subconjunctival hemorrhage, which occurs when a blood vessel breaks and bleeds onto the surface of the eye. The condition can be triggered by something as simple as a sneeze, cough, or bending forward.

In 2025, King Charles III sparked health concerns with a similar bright red eye during a diplomatic visit with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

King Charles III with a bloodshot eye

King Charles III raised health concerns in 2025 when he appeared with a severely bloodshot eye during a visit with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

Getty Images

Photos of the monarch’s jarring appearance began to circulate, along with rumors that the symptom was connected with his cancer diagnosis, but a palace source was quick to clarify that it was just a burst blood vessel.

In less common cases, a subconjunctival hemorrhage points to more serious issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, and blood clotting disorders.

Actor Paul Bettany attends the world premiere of "Amadeus" in London on December 02, 2025.

Actor Paul Bettany attends the London premiere of "Amadeus" on December 2, 2025.

Simon Ackerman/Simon Ackerman/Getty Images

Bettany, who shares two children with his wife, Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, said he continued filming during the two weeks it took for his burst blood vessel to heal.

Married actors Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany arrive at the U.K. premiere of "Blood Diamond" in London on January 23, 2007.

Married actors Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany arrive at the U.K. premiere of "Blood Diamond" in London on January 23, 2007.

Dave Hogan/Dave Hogan/Getty Images

“It must have cost production so much to take out,” he mused, adding, “The irony is that the actor playing Vision is kind of myopic, you know. I can’t see a thing when I take my glasses off.”

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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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