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SENDING A MESSAGE

Putin’s Hometown Goes Up in Flames in Defiant Overnight Attack

The Russian dictator’s birthplace was rocked overnight by a Ukrainian drone assault.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a command post of Russia's joint force grouping, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, at an unidentified location, in this still image taken from a video released on October 16, 2026.

Kremlin.ru/via REUTERS

By Vic Verbalaitis

Vladimir Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg was ravaged in a massive overnight assault by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian drones struck critical infrastructure in the Russian cultural capital early Sunday, attacking the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal as well as a data center for the country’s most popular native social media platform, VK, according to the Kyiv Independent.

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The social media platform, formerly known as VKontakte, confirmed that the attack hit its data center but said its services remained operational, the Independent reported. Russian online retailer Ozon also said one of its logistics centers had been struck.

st. petersburg russia ukraine

Fire and smoke rise near the St. Petersburg oil terminal after reported drone attacks.

SOCIAL MEDIA/SOCIAL MEDIA via REUTERS

“We evacuated all employees, and no one was injured. A fire broke out, and emergency services are working at the scene,” the company wrote on Telegram.

Leningrad regional governor Alexander Drozdenko said in a statement on Telegram that 145 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the region, with debris damaging cars and starting several fires.

Smoke rises from Wildberries facility, from what the Ukrainian authorities say was following a drone attack, in Shushary, Pushkinsky District, St. Petersburg, Russia July 24, 2026 in this screen grab taken from a social media video. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. VERIFICATION: Reuters confirmed the location as Pushkinsky District, St. Petersburg, Russia from the warehouse structures, buildings and road signage which matched archive and satellite imagery. Coordinates: 59.78415378515624, 30.445248768134785. Tatyana Kim, the co-founder and head of Wildberries, posted on Telegram that logistics sites in St. Petersburg had been attacked on July 24 NASA FIRMS detected thermal activities in the morning of July 24 in the area. No older versions of the video could be found online before July 24, 2026.

Key Russian infrastructure has been targeted by Ukraine. Here, a Wildberries warehouse in St. Petersburg burns.

SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS

Alexander Beglov, the governor of St. Petersburg, reported that fires broke out at the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal, the Ruchyi oil depot, and several industrial warehouses in the Kolpinsky District.

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, US, August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
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Beglov also said one person was killed and five others were injured, with Russian state media later increasing the number of injuries to 10.

Trump met Putin last month in Alaska for a summit to end Russia's war against Ukraine, but any headway made is still unclear.

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Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The major Ukrainian offensive came after the Trump administration reportedly threatened to cut off intelligence sharing with Kyiv if Ukrainian forces continued to strike oil refineries in Russia, a tactic President Donald Trump has blamed for rising fuel prices.

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It also came after Trump effectively pitted Washington against Kyiv by aligning more closely with Moscow, announcing late Friday that he would be waiving tariffs and sanctions against Putin’s regime, infuriating both Democrats and Republicans alike.

“I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act,” Trump, 80, wrote in the executive order. “I have submitted to the Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interests of the United States.”

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The decision follows Trump’s similarly controversial choice to green light the import of Russian diesel in the midst of the global oil crisis sparked by his war on Iran.

Figures from both sides of the political spectrum have condemned Trump’s cozying up to Putin, while Ukraine has sounded the alarm over crucial tools like Starlink abruptly being restricted by U.S. partners in what looks like an attempt to pressure Kyiv to capitulate to Russian demands.

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“It’s unconscionable that this administration is capitulating to a Russian dictator who illegally invaded Ukraine and butchers innocent civilians every single day,” Republican Sen. Thom Tillis wrote on X. “If the President wants to actually bring down energy prices, he can do it by solving the Iran problem, not by doing a solid for Vladimir Putin.”

Thom Tillis on X

The GOP senator called Trump's waiving of Russian sanctions "beyond irresponsible."

Thom Tillis on X

Democratic Rep. Don Beyer said the president’s move amounted to a “surrender” to Putin.

“Trump’s latest surrender to Putin again betrays our Ukrainian partners and defies clear congressional intent of legislation designed to punish Russia for its illegal war of aggression,” the Virginia congressman said. “Congress must fix this flawed law to stop Trump from capitulating to Putin and ensure that it truly supports Ukraine.”

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

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