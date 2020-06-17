Anyone Visiting Vladimir Putin Has to Walk Through a ‘Disinfection Tunnel’
The Kremlin claims it has created a kind of car wash for humans that anyone who wants to visit Vladimir Putin must walk through to ensure they’re not carrying the novel coronavirus on their bodies. According to The Guardian, the disinfection tunnel has been set up outside Putin’s residence near Moscow and all visitors have to be skooshed before they can get anywhere near the Russian president. Footage of the contraption, published by RIA, shows masked people walking through the tunnel and apparently being spritzed with disinfectant jets from the ceiling and the sides. The Russian news agency reportedly described the disinfectant as a fine cloud of liquid that covered clothes and exposed flesh. Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, said in April that anyone meeting Putin in person was tested for the virus—Peskov himself later tested positive for COVID-19.