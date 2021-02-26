Warner Bros. Is Rebooting ‘Superman’—and Ta-Nehisi Coates Is Writing
IT’S A SUPERMAN REBOOT!
Warner Bros. is taking another stab at Superman—and this time around, Ta-Nehisi Coates will write the script. Shadow and Act reported Friday that the Atlantic correspondent and Between the World and Me author is working on a script for DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures, with J.J. Abrams on board as producer. There is no director attached yet, Shadow and Act reports, and plot details remain under wraps. But as Deadline, which confirmed the news, notes, Warner’s Man of Steel Henry Cavill is “eager to get back into the cape.”
In a statement to Shadow and Act, Coates said, “To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor. I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.” Added Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich, “Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Between the World and Me opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world. We’re confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel.”