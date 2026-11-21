The president’s plan is turning into a costly burden for the taxpayer.

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President Donald Trump’s plans to acquire 15 nuclear-powered warships have ballooned the Navy’s budget by billions of dollars.

Costs for the fleet, billed as the “largest and deadliest” in the world, have reportedly been underestimated and “unrealistically low” from the start.

President Donald Trump arrives to announce the US Navy's new Golden Fleet initiative, unveiling a new class of warships, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 22, 2025. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Congressional Budget Office analysis of the Navy 2027 plan found that the current budget is way off the mark.

“Total shipbuilding costs would average $54 billion in the next 30 years, which is about 18 percent more than the Navy estimates,” the CBO said.

“A notable addition to the 2027 plan is a new proposal to buy 15 nuclear-powered guided missile battleships, which would significantly increase the cost of the Navy’s large surface combatant program.”

To implement the 2027 plan, the Navy’s budget would increase from about $310 billion today to $415 billion in 2056, the CBO found.

The USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. fires a Tomahawk missile at targets in Iran in March. President Donald Trump says American warships are “being reloaded with the best ammunition” to resume strikes if peace talks fall apart. DVIDS/via Reuters

This includes costs of operating and maintaining ships, buying new aircraft and weapons, and funding the Marine Corps.

“Much of the additional costs in the 2027 plan stem from the navy’s decision to purchase 15 large, heavily armed battleships, which would concentrate firepower in a few large ships and thus would be at odds with the navy’s stated goal of distributing it among a greater number of ships or vessels,” the report added.

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In December 2025, Trump stated that the battleships will be “100-times more powerful” and will “inspire fear in America’s enemies all over the world.”

Officials have previously warned that the country lags behind China in both shipbuilding capacity and total output.

Another surreal AI-generated image showed Trump watching a massive naval assault from the deck of a warship. Truth Social

“We want respect, we’re going to have it,” the president said in response.

The first vessels are scheduled to be operational in a year and a half - but a number of concerns over construction timelines have already been raised.

Warnings about the Navy’s runaway budget come as the costs of the Iran war have risen to an estimated $48 billion as of Nov. 13.

There are growing calls among lawmakers to impeach Pete Hegseth for his conduct in the Iran War. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Pentagon official Arthur Miller told lawmakers last week: “That number includes munitions, equipment replacement costs, and operational cost.”

But the figure does not include the price of repairing military installations in the Middle East that have been damaged since February.

Analysis by the Associated Press show that Iran has attacked aircraft hangars, systems that detect incoming strikes, troop housing and more, causing billions of dollars in equipment damage.