D.C. Shooting Near White House Leaves at Least 1 Person Dead

Five people have been shot in the trendy Washington, D.C., neighborhood of Logan Circle, about one mile north of the White House, as of early Thursday. NBC Washington reports one person is dead and the other four are injured. Police confirmed multiple victims were struck in the area of 15th and P streets NW and that the shooter is barricaded on a high floor of an apartment building on 15th Street, but has not been caught yet. Police blocked off the area around the 1500 block of 15th Street during the massive response. The block is home to a VIDA fitness center, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, and homes. Schools nearby were placed on lockdown. Witness Ryan Dubicki said he “heard about five bangs” around 8 a.m. from inside his apartment. “They were really spread out so I thought it was construction,” he said. Only a short time later, he looked out “and there were cops everywhere.”
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First monththen $5.99/month
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime
Annual
$35
First yearthen $59.99/year
Discounted annual rate - Save 47%
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
Best Value
Premium
$79
First yearthen $119.99/year
Discounted annual rate
Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*
Premium ad-free reading
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
Account (completed)
Payment (completed)
Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
1Account
2Payment
3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
OR
Loading subscription options
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First monththen $5.99/month
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime
Annual
$35
First yearthen $59.99/year
Discounted annual rate - Save 47%
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
Best Value
Premium
$79
First yearthen $119.99/year
Discounted annual rate
Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*
Premium ad-free reading
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.