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GUNMAN AT LARGE

D.C. Shooting Near White House Leaves at Least 1 Person Dead

The suspected shooter is barricaded but is not yet in custody as of Thursday morning.

Law enforcement responds to a shooting in Logan Circle on November 12, 2026.

Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

Five people have been shot in the trendy Washington, D.C., neighborhood of Logan Circle, about one mile north of the White House, as of early Thursday. NBC Washington reports one person is dead and the other four are injured. Police confirmed multiple victims were struck in the area of 15th and P streets NW and that the shooter is barricaded on a high floor of an apartment building on 15th Street, but has not been caught yet. Police blocked off the area around the 1500 block of 15th Street during the massive response. The block is home to a VIDA fitness center, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, and homes. Schools nearby were placed on lockdown. Witness Ryan Dubicki said he “heard about five bangs” around 8 a.m. from inside his apartment. “They were really spread out so I thought it was construction,” he said. Only a short time later, he looked out “and there were cops everywhere.”

Read it at AP News

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