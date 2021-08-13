This College Is Ending Students’ ‘Philosophical’ Jab Exemptions. What Happens to the Anti-Vax Football Coach?

Read it at AP
Washington State University announced Friday that it would no longer allow students to cite “personal or philosophical” excuses for not receiving a coronavirus vaccine when the Food and Drug Administration gives full approval for the preventative, a decision expected within the next month. One of the school’s most prominent staff members has refused the jab, however: head football coach Nick Rolovich, whom the school pays $3 million per year. How the change will affect Rolovich and other staff is not yet clear. The university said in a statement, “Discussions are also underway about changes to the faculty and staff vaccination policy.” Classes at the college have already begun, and students who have not yet been inoculated will be permitted up to 45 days to either get vaccinated or request a different exemption.