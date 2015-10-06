Watch Cops Beat Mom in Front of Kids

In 2013, Cindy Hahn came upon a car with its doors wide open and the alarm blasting. Curious, she asked a Carlsbad, California, police officer who was on the scene what was going on—to which he replied, “Mind your own f—king business.” Shocked at this response, she began shooting video, which apparently made him continue to swear at her. Hahn called the police department to report him, and left.

Within minutes, she found herself pulled over for a seatbelt violation, removed from her car, and pinned to the ground. By the same cop. Backup officers arrived, and cellphone footage shows Hahn being punched repeatedly in the face as her children screamed from the car nearby.

Charges of resisting arrest and battery on a police officer were dropped in July when the San Diego district attorney saw this video, her lawyer, Mark Geragos, reports. The officers now face charges of their own, including lying under oath during Hahn’s criminal case. Reached for comment, the Carlsbad Police Department said it “looks forward to bringing this lawsuit before the proper judicial authorities.”

Hahn says her son still talks about he incident.

“The only thing that he’ll talk to me about is, ‘I couldn’t protect you, Mom. I could’ve. I could’ve got him off you. I could have helped you,’” she told CBS Los Angeles.