CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
WATCH: Drive-By Shooting Derails Local TV Interview in Memphis
HIT THE DECK
A TV news crew near Memphis, Tennessee was questioning a community leader about solutions to the city’s violent crime when a series of gunshots rang out nearby—sending them both toward cover. One of ABC 24’s crews was “interviewing a woman about the Memphis PD’s plan to enforce the city’s teen curfew,” station anchor Richard Ransom said during a Tuesday broadcast. Suddenly, a drive-by shooting took place “out of nowhere” across the street from the news team. When the gunfire rang out, the interviewee ducked out of frame, telling the news crew to “just stay down and get down” while praying. “No one was hurt and police responded right away, although as far as we know, no one has been arrested,” Ransom added during the broadcast.