CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
WATCH: Flaming Crane Collapses in Manhattan, Injuring 6 People
HEADS UP
Read it at ABC 7
A Manhattan crane caught fire on Wednesday morning, leading to a partial collapse that struck a building and sent debris plummeting to the Hell’s Kitchen streets below. Authorities say at least six people sustained minor injuries, two of whom were firefighters. The crane was atop a high-rise building under construction—about 45 stories high—on Tenth Avenue and West 41st Street. Nearby buildings were preventatively evacuated and Tenth Avenue was closed as more than 200 first responders rushed to the scene. “As you can see from the debris on the street, this could have been much worse,” Mayor Eric Adams said, referring to how crowded the street usually is.